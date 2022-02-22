Rollers Of The Realm: Reunion Shows Hot-Swapping In Latest Trailer

Phantom Compass has released a new trailer for Rollers Of The Realm: Reunion showing off the new mechanic of Hot-Swapping. The game will have you choosing characters to head into specific situations where sometimes one person is better suited for the job than another. Rather than finding that out the hard way and having to re-do all of your choices from the start after you fail a level, you can hot-swap characters in and out in order to accommodate what needs to be done. The latest trailer down below shows off the action as you transform into a knight to get in that extra damage. Enjoy checking it out and the info below as the game will release sometime later this year.

A new mechanic to come to the franchise, Reunion allows players to select up to three playable-pinball heroes that they can alternate between at any time during battle. Each hero pinball has unique physics, stats, and special abilities creating interesting on-the-fly tactical choices. With the right strategic planning in advance, players can bring the pain or save their party and deal with any situation thrown at them. Have a swarm of Goblins you need to dispatch? Use the Knight to knock over and stun enemies, making the Rogue's surprise attacks more effective. Notice the Rogue's dog companion becoming more friendly with your companion heroes? Use the Rogue to summon her companion, then swap to any other hero while keeping the dog multiball in play. Or fit into a tight spot with the Rogue, then swap to the Knight or Goblin Prince to deal devastating damage to breakables and enemies!

The successor to 2014's Rollers of the Realm, Reunion expands and improves upon its predecessor's medieval questing and bombastic pinball arcade action with a new campaign storyline, loads of party and hero customization options, competitive leaderboards, and even a two-player cooperative mode! Players are invited to plunge into a medieval fantasy world where battling creepy goblins or tentacled beasts means warming up your flipper-fingers and using RPG-styled "character" balls to smash through or sneak around your foes, traps, and targets. An Unlikely Fellowship: Classic flipper-focused pinball meets rich role-playing in a mashup sure to tickle the fancy of both pinball enthusiasts and RPG fans alike.

Baller Companions: Choose from five different pinball heroes including the Knight, Mage, Rogue, Healer, and Goblin Prince with each offering distinct physics modifiers, ball sizes, and upgradeable gear.

Dungeon Master: Personalize the party's progression through stats and equipment to best suit the trials ahead. Perhaps unleashing powerful magical abilities to weaken enemies as the Mage would be best before sending the Knight in?

There and Back Again: Overcome fearsome foes, labyrinthine mazes, and noggin' scratching puzzles in a quest to conquer the 30+ missions and 24 playfields in a thrilling campaign mode

Two Heads are Better than One: No need to brave the long road ahead alone thanks to two-player cooperative play where each player controls a flipper.