Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV Gets A New Expansion Pack

Koei Tecmo revealed this week that they have released a new expansion pack for Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV. Along with developer Kou Shibusawa, they have revealed the Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack, which is focused more on how you deal with neighboring nationas and town that you haven't conquered. A lot of it deals in finding common ground, to a degree. The game strill has you conquering lands as part of your mission. But now you'll also have access to options involving trade. You can read more about the pack below as it will be released on February 11th, 2021 for both PC and PS4.

In Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack, players are able to acquire geographical advantages once they have conquered a certain amount of cities within a province, with each province boasting its own unique advantages to help, turn the tides in battle. For example: conquering the Qing Province grants the High Reputation ability — expanding the auto conquer range — while conquering Southern Jing Province enhances the probability of recruiting free officers or captives with the Rhetorician advantage. Once certain geographical advantages are unlocked, players can open-up trade routes with Eurasian countries – a series first! The four great empires that existed during the same era, Daqin (Rome), Anxi (Parthia), Guishuang (Kushan) and Tianzhu (India) can now become trade partners, and through developing strong relations with each empire, players will earn techniques or books, teaching special tactics. The Parthian Shot Tome, for example, enables commanders to learn the Parthian Shot ability for their units, while Mansumriti increases politics and prolongs the life of ally units. Some of these abilities are extremely powerful, so players must carefully consider their relations with Eurasian empires, while at the same time preventing enemy forces from commencing trade.