Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Mobile, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, Square Enix

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary

Square Enix has released a new update this week for Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, as they mark the game's 3rd Anniversary.

Square Enix released new details for an event happening in Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, as the company is celebrating the game's 3rd Anniversary. Starting now and running all the way through July 6th, players will have a chance to collect some special anniversary items, as well as take part in a few different events to mark the occasion. We got the quick rundown of everything the team is doing for you to celebrate, as you can start by logging in daily for a special bonus.

SaGa Saga Sinstrals: Now until July 6, as part of the SaGa Romancing Festival, fans can attempt to summon three new SS Styles of SaGa Series characters: SS [A Bountiful Sea to Own] Forneus, SS [Raging Bull Wrangled] Alloces and SS [Know Your Fate, Crabs!] Aunus. Discounted paid jewels will be available during this time.

Now until July 6, as part of the SaGa Romancing Festival, fans can attempt to summon three new SS Styles of SaGa Series characters: SS [A Bountiful Sea to Own] Forneus, SS [Raging Bull Wrangled] Alloces and SS [Know Your Fate, Crabs!] Aunus. Discounted paid jewels will be available during this time. Flip 'Em Romancing Saga Legacy Panels: Also, until July 6, players can join the Flip 'Em Romancing Saga Legacy Panel event. During this event, players will have the opportunity to strengthen their character's HP up to 2310, start battle quests with 20 BP, exchange for STEP rewards, unlock panel illustrations, and get access to limited-time forging material drops and more.

Also, until July 6, players can join the Flip 'Em Romancing Saga Legacy Panel event. During this event, players will have the opportunity to strengthen their character's HP up to 2310, start battle quests with 20 BP, exchange for STEP rewards, unlock panel illustrations, and get access to limited-time forging material drops and more. Happy Anniversary Day Login Bonus: Starting June 25, players that log in for three days straight will be rewarded with 3000 Jewels.

"Set 300 years after Romancing SaGa 3, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe is a timeless RPG experience that features an original story with familiar returning characters for both SaGa franchise fans and newcomers to discover. Surpassing 25 million downloads worldwide and created by veteran developers, including legendary creative Akitoshi Kawazu (Final Fantasy, Romancing SaGa, SaGa Frontier), the game features fast-paced and strategic combat the SaGa series is known for and offers players a free-to-play friendly experience with a balanced roster of characters and generous login bonuses and quest rewards."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!