Rosario Dawson Joins The Cast Of Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Some interesting casting notes today as Techland revealed that Rosario Dawson has joined the cast of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The company debuted the fourth episode of their Dying 2 Know series where they have been taking the time to go more in-depth with discussions about the game. This particular episode went all-in on The City as they took a much closer look at some of the stuff you'll be able to do and everything that took place behind the scenes to make it. Not to mention a look at the recording sessions for the game's music, which was done at Abbey Road Studios. They also chatted about Dawson's new character added to the mix and what she'll bring to the table. You can watch the episode in its entirety below.

The fourth episode of D2K introduced Lawan, a new major in-game character portrayed by Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian, Sin City). During the show, viewers learned more about Lawan's role in the Dying Light story and her relationship with main protagonist Aiden Caldwell.Techland shone a UV light on Dying Light 2 Stay Human's vast open world, with developers giving more details on how players' in-game choices will revive The City and give hope to rebuild civilization. Viewers were also shown a behind-the-scenes video featuring the music recording process, directed by Olivier Derivière (Streets of Rage 4, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Vampyr) in Abbey Road Studios, one of the most recognizable studios in the UK and previously used by artists such as The Beatles, Pink Floyd and U2. The end result, the track – Run, Jump, Fight – Main Theme Music Track from Dying Light 2 Stay Human, created by Olivier Derivière and featuring The London Contemporary Orchestra, can be heard here for the very first time. Moreover, Techland shared more insights about the composer's approach to video games and how his vision and music were implemented into Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dying Light 2 Stay Human — Dying 2 Know: Episode 4 (https://youtu.be/EsT_pAF_lQY)