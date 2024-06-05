Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: RPG Maker, RPG Maker WITH

RPG Maker WITH Will Be Released On Switch This October

NIS America has confirmed an official release date for RPG Maker WITH, as the game is headed to the Nintendo Switch this October.

NIS America has announced a release date for the latest game in the RPG Maker series, as RPG Maker WITH will be released this October. The team is touting this as one of the best versions of the franchise you'll ever play as they have given you tons of freedom to create an RPG however you see fit, with tons of resources and assets to make it as simple or complex as you'd like. The game will be release for the Nintendo Switch on October 11, 2024, with a PlayStation version coming in 2025.

RPG Maker WITH

As the latest installment in the RPG Maker series, RPG Maker WITH features more tools and greater accessibility than ever before. The user-friendly interface and intuitive controls make it easy to choose between creating simple or complex assets and functions, so you can dive right in, regardless of skill level. Not sure what to make? Head online to play other creators' games and get inspired, then inspire others by sharing your own. And, for the first time ever in a console RPG Maker title, you can even share your assets and unfinished projects!

