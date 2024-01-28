Posted in: Games, Spin Master Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Rubik's Cube

Rubik's Cube Celebrates 50 Years With New Products

Spin Master is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Rubik's Cube with a new line of products and other items to mark the occasion.

Anniversary highlights include a Retro Cube, Sensory Cube, and new board game.

A Bluetooth-enabled Connected X cube is set to revolutionize digital cubing.

Collectible character cubes and an advanced Speed Cube are added to the mix.

Tabletop game maker Spin Master revealed that they are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Rubik's Cube with a new line of items and more. The big one on the list is the 50th Anniversary Cube, which you see here, which comes with all the original colors in its original design, except for one change, as one of the sides has been colored gold. They've also introduced new items such as a board game, a Sensory Cube, a Bluetooth-enabled design, and more. We have the details of everything you can find below.

Rubik's Cube 50th Anniversary

A symbol of problem-solving, intelligence, creativity, and perseverance, the Rubik's Cube will be celebrated with a multifaceted, year-long marketing campaign themed 'Make Your Move' to inspire the next generation of problem solvers. The milestone year will include new launches and product collaborations and the debut of an all-new mobile game, Rubik's Match. One in every seven people in the world has played with the Rubik's Cube, but most people fall short of completing the elusive solution. The 'Make Your Move' campaign sets out to change that, focused on inspiring solvers.

Rubik's 50th Anniversary Retro Cube – Displayed in a replica of the 1980s issue packaging, this blast from the past is decorated with the original Rubik's Logo and classic-colored stickers. (January 2024, $14.99).

Displayed in a replica of the 1980s issue packaging, this blast from the past is decorated with the original Rubik's Logo and classic-colored stickers. (January 2024, $14.99). Rubik's Sensory Cube – Feel the colors with the Rubik's Sensory Cube! Featuring a unique 3×3 cube that has a distinguishable tactile shape for each color of the cube. Designed to be inclusive for the visually impaired community, even the packaging will include braille. This cube will be launched in partnership with the National Federation of the Blind. (March 2024, $12.99).

Feel the colors with the Rubik's Sensory Cube! Featuring a unique 3×3 cube that has a distinguishable tactile shape for each color of the cube. Designed to be inclusive for the visually impaired community, even the packaging will include braille. This cube will be launched in partnership with the National Federation of the Blind. (March 2024, $12.99). Rubik's Gridlock Board Game – A new challenge to test flexible thinking and problem-solving skills. With blocks in place, the objective is to fit all of the pieces onto the board to solve each puzzle. (March 2024, $14.99).

A new challenge to test flexible thinking and problem-solving skills. With blocks in place, the objective is to fit all of the pieces onto the board to solve each puzzle. (March 2024, $14.99). Rubik's Connected X – Bridging together the physical and digital world of solving the Connected X is a Bluetooth-enabled 3×3 cube. Cubers can learn and improve cubing skills through the app by tracking, recording, and timing their solutions. Connect with friends through the app to go head-to-head to see who is the fastest cuber! (June 2024, $39.99).

Bridging together the physical and digital world of solving the Connected X is a Bluetooth-enabled 3×3 cube. Cubers can learn and improve cubing skills through the app by tracking, recording, and timing their solutions. Connect with friends through the app to go head-to-head to see who is the fastest cuber! (June 2024, $39.99). Rubik's Cubers – Bring your favorite characters to the Rubik's Cube with Rubik's Cubers. Collect, solve, and display these puzzle characters, including Batman, Ironman, Spiderman, and Black Panther. (July 2024, $14.99).

Bring your favorite characters to the Rubik's Cube with Rubik's Cubers. Collect, solve, and display these puzzle characters, including Batman, Ironman, Spiderman, and Black Panther. (July 2024, $14.99). Rubik's 3×3 Speed Cube – Elevate your solving skills to the next level with the new 3×3 Speed Cube. Redesigned for competition use, the Speed Cube features sticker-less panels, internal magnets for smooth movements, and adjustable tensions to create a customized cube experience. (August 2024, $14.99).

