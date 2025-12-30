Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Ruins Of Symbaroum, The Throne of Thorns III, TTRPG

Ruins of Symbaroum: The Throne of Thorns III Announced

Ruins of Symbaroum: The Throne of Thorns III has been announced as the new campaign expansion will arrive sometime in Q2 2026

Article Summary Ruins of Symbaroum: The Throne of Thorns III confirmed for Q2 2026 release, pre-orders now open at $52.

This expansion delivers the climax of the six-part Throne of Thorns campaign for the 5e ruleset.

Features two epic adventures for levels 13–20, nearly 20 color maps, and 70+ new stat blocks to discover.

Includes handouts and requires the core Ruins of Symbaroum Player’s Guide, Gamemaster’s Guide, and Bestiary.

Free League Publishing revealed a brand-new book on the way for Ruins Of Symbaroum, as The Throne of Thorns III is currently up for pre-order. This brand-new book brings players two epic adventures that will serve as the culmination of the six-part The Throne of Thorns campaign, as you'll encounter a dramatic finale to what has been a long and tiring journey. We have more details below as the book is currently up for pre-order for $52, set to be released sometime in Q2 2026.

Ruins of Symbaroum: The Throne of Thorns III

Civil war is tearing Ambria asunder. In Davokar, the evidence of the forest growing darker gets more apparent and threatening by the day. Still, sometimes the stakes are so high that not even a full-scale war and roaring monstrosities seem like the most pressing concerns. It is still there, in the depths of Davokar, the Throne of Thorns – naked but trembling with power; power that in the wrong hands will drown the world in the darkness of The Eternal Night. This book presents the fifth and final sixth episodes of the acclaimed adventure chronicle The Throne of Thorns, adapted for play with the 5e ruleset and the Ruins of Symbaroum setting books. Expect the stakes to be fearsome, the competition absolutely brutal, and the darkness universal, for the forest of Davokar is waking up.

The two full-length adventures The Haunted Waste and Davokar Awakens, for characters of 13th to 20th level.

Close to 20 color maps, detailing adventure locations in towns, forests, and ruins.

Over 70 stat blocks, covering non-player characters of different types – monsters, potential allies or adversaries, as well as famous/notorious individuals.

A rich collection of handouts to be used during play, offering important information for social challenges and problem-solving.

Note that this book requires access to the Ruins of Symbaroum Core Setting Books – the Player's Guide, Gamemaster's Guide and Bestiary.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!