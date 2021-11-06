Rune Factory 4 Special Will Release On Consoles & PC December 7th

Marvelous Inc. revealed that they'll be releasing Rune Factory 4 Special onto consoles and PC on December 7th, in time for the holidays. This version of the game has already been released on Nintendo Switch last year, so this is basically a chance for everyone else to get their hands on it for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. As the name suggests, this will be the complete game along with a number of bonuses as you're getting the DLC, as well as the game presented in the highest resolution with all the bells and whistles that make it look almost remastered.

Rune Factory 4 Special opens with a young man or woman falling from an airship and landing in the town of Selphia. Appointed as the local regent by mistake, the hero is charged with protecting the town and bettering the lives of its people. As the newly-appointed prince or princess, royal duties are fulfilled by issuing orders to help the town prosper, or by taking a more relaxed approach to governance by raising crops and helping townsfolk. Should some dungeon adventuring be on the day's itinerary, a vast array of weapons along with magic can be crafted or bought for battle against dangerous foes—companions or friendly monsters can also join to aid the player during their travels. And, of course, there's a huge cast of lovable townsfolk, including 12 potential suitors to woo and marry.

Rune Factory 4 Special arrives on new platforms with improved resolution and performance, while bringing all the farming, life sim, and RPG adventuring the series is known for. In addition to the visual improvements, the PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions of the game include the 'Another Episode' DLC at no additional cost. 'Another Episode' adds a series of illustrated storybook-style episodes narrated by the game's 12 marriage candidates, and Selphia's lovable guardian dragon Ventuswill, fully voiced in English and Japanese.