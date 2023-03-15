RuneScape Announces Fort Forinthry Season's First Quest Jagex reveales new details to the first Fort Forinthry seasonal content for RuneScape, with the introduction of Murder On The Border.

Jagex has revealed the first addition to the RuneScape season called Fort Forinthry, as players will be able to explore the Murder On The Border. The content will be released on March 20th, and with it comes the epic conclusion of finding the murderer and their motives. All of which will start at a dinner held by King Roald to mark the Fort's construction. Fort Forinthry: Murder on the Border will allow you to start the game by using your construction skills to build a kitchen. This will serve as a brand-new hub for all of your cooking skills, as they can be upgraded after the quest for multiple bonuses. Such as the decreased chance of burning food, access to a cooking supply shop, and cooking XP boosts. We got more info from the team below.

