Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: runescape

RuneScape has Released Vorkath: Battle Of Forinthry

Jagex has released an all-new battle and content for players to contend with, as Vorkath: Battle Of Forinthry is out now.

Article Summary Jagex unveils new RuneScape boss battle, Vorkath: Battle Of Forinthry.

Multi-phase siege with Vorkath unfolds in Fort Forinthry, challenging players.

Players need to conquer quests, and have necessary skills and items to participate.

Successful warriors will earn exclusive Ranged and Necromancy rewards.

Jagex has released new content for RuneScape this week, as players can now jump into Vorkath: Battle Of Forinthry. For those who don't know about it yet, this is a multi-phase boss battle that has been tied to the latest update for the current Necromancy season in the fantasy MMORPG. Aside from the thrilling battle to contend with across multiple locations, you'll also be getting new content, areas, and items added to the game. You can read more about it from the dev notes below.

RuneScape – Vorkath: Battle Of Forinthry We're closing in on the release of Vorkath, and to celebrate, we're debuting a brand new cinematic trailer to set the stage for this long-awaited showdown! Check it out above. Zemouregal has succeeded in resurrecting the ancient dragon Vorkath on Ungael. Together with his undead army, Zemouregal plans to destroy all of Varrock – and only Fort Forinthry stands in his way. Our new Quest and boss battle takes place during a siege of Fort Forinthry as you make a last stand against Zemouregal. It will be down to you to beat back this undead siege – including facing down Zemouregal and Vorkath in a deadly duel. This new boss can be fought with any Combat Style across three difficulties – Story, Normal, and Hard mode – alone or with a group. For those who can conquer this challenge, expect new Ranged and Necromancy drops to pursue. If you want to be ready for the fight, you'll need to complete the Fort Forinthry storyline up to Ancient Awakening and have a Necromancy level of 60. Here's the full list of requirements:

Quests New Foundations Murder On The Border Unwelcome Guests Dead and Buried Ancient Awakening

Skills 60 Necromancy 50 Construction (required for Fort Forinthry Quests) 10 Slayer (required for Fort Forinthry Quests)

Other T1+ Grove Cabin (Fort Forinthry) T1(+) Botanist's Bench (Fort Forinthry)



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!