RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow Of Elvarg To Launch Kickstarter

Steamforged Games and Jagex revealed that they'll be launching a Kickstarter at the end of May for RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow Of Elvarg. The crowdfunding effort will kick off on May 31st, but before that happens, they revealed all of the tiers for pledges that will be active once it starts. We have the info and some of the images below of what you can expect to get if you decide to jump into the campaign. No word as to when the game might see the light of day, but based on other titles of the same size and goals, we're guessing Early 2023 is going to be the easiest you see it (if they're not already in production).

Players will explore the kingdoms of Asgarnia and Misthalin as an open world over multiple sessions, embarking on quests and side quests, levelling up skills, and encountering iconic bosses like TzTok-Jad and Elvarg. More kingdoms and quests will be added by four expansions, each one themed around a different boss and including iconic video game NPC's, such as the infamous Wise Old Man. Expansions will also introduce new game mechanics in the form of new skills. Steamforged can also reveal the Kickstarter campaign itself will be gamified, with backers unlocking new cards by exploring Gielinor using a voting system. The cards unlocked during the campaign will be Kickstarter exclusives. Core Pledge: For backers who only want the main board game, the Core Pledge offers a replayable 12-hour campaign in the form of the RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg core box, plus a Kickstarter exclusive gameplay expansion and all unlocked cards from the Kickstarter. Priced at £65 / $80, it includes: RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg core box 14 high-quality miniatures (player avatars & bosses) 300+ cards Tokens, dice, game board & boss boards

Culinaromancer Expansion (Kickstarter exclusive) 2 high-quality miniatures (one NPC, one boss) 100+ cards Tokens, dice, boss board

All unlocked Kickstarter exclusive cards

Gameplay All-in Pledge: For backers who want all the gameplay content from the Kickstarter, the Gameplay All-in Pledge offers a replayable 24-hour campaign in the form of the core box and all four gameplay expansions. Priced at £122 / $150, this pledge level includes: RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg core box

All unlocked Kickstarter exclusive cards

TzKal-Zuk Expansion

King Black Dragon Expansion

Kalphite Queen Expansion

Culinaromancer Expansion (Kickstarter exclusive)

Deluxe All-in Pledge: Finally, for backers who want everything from the Kickstarter campaign — including all Kickstarter exclusive deluxe upgrades — there's the Deluxe All-in Pledge. Priced at £159 / $195, the Deluxe All-in includes: RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg core box

All four expansions

All unlocked Kickstarter exclusive cards

Neoprene game mat

4 double-sided neoprene boss mats

Special edition dice

Wooden tokens

Metal coins