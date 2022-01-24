RuneScape Will Be Getting Made Into A Tabletop RPG

During the London Toy Fair, Jagex revealed they have partnered with Steamfoged Games to create a TTRPG for RuneScape. According to the announcement, the company will create both a board game and a TTRPG core book, both inspired by the video game. They'll be doing crowdfunding for it on Kickstarter with plans to release both of them sometime in 2022. The plan is to give faithful adaptations into both genres as they will utilize adventures, characters, and locations from the 21-year history of the franchise. The board game will have 1-5 players venture out on quest-based campaigns through Gielinor in an intricate system that combines elements from the video game into the gameplay. While the TTRPG will have an illustrated hardback core book containing rules for players to run an adventure where they can build their own characters, explore Gielinor, and create unique quests. We have a couple of quotes from both companies about the news today as we now wait to see what both will look like.

"After more than 21 years of being exclusively available digitally, it's extremely exciting to be collaborating with Steamforged to create and deliver new RuneScape role-playing adventures to tabletop gamers," said Phil Mansell, CEO of Jagex. "By launching the board game via a crowdfunding platform, Steamforged is mirroring our approach of involving the RuneScape communities in taking the game to tabletop. Given Steamforged's experience and expertise in transforming video game experiences to tabletop, I'm sure that both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape players will be excited to get their hands on the planned miniatures to create their own adventures with other 'Scapers and board gamers". "Steamforged are honoured to be partnering with Jagex and together use our wealth of experience in adapting video games to bring one of the most popular online role-player games to tabletop," said Mat Hart, Creative Director and CCO of Steamforged. "The rich RuneScape universe will translate beautifully to board and tabletop games, and using a crowdfunding platform and other dedicated community spaces will let us engage directly with fans of RuneScape and Old School RuneScape throughout development. Ready your rune armour, put on your party hat, and get ready to roll!"