RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Special Edition Released For Google Play

RWBY fans will be getting a new version of RWBY: Grimm Eclipse, as a Special Edition has been released on Google Play Games for Windows

Play four-player online co-op with Team RWBY in action-packed hack and slash combat.

Limited free gameplay available; full content unlocks via additional downloadable purchases.

Features exclusive storylines, new Grimm, a new villain, horde mode, and full voice cast.

FarBridge and VIZ Media released a new version of a popular RWBY title, as RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Special Edition is out now on Google Play Games for Windows. Originally made by Rooster Teeth Games, this brings back the main game and a ton of the extra content, as you can relive the four-player online co-op hack and slash title based on the popular series. But its not exactly the game you remember. According to the team, players will have the ability to work together in limited free gameplay, while the rest of the title is additional downloadable content that you will need to purchase. So depending on the kind of fan and former player you are, they may or may not be a turn off.

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Special Edition

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse is a four-player, online co-op, hack and slash game based upon Rooster Teeth's international hit series RWBY. Get ready for intense combat action as you battle Grimm across familiar locations of Remnant including new areas never before seen in the show. Play as Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang in this character-driven adventure that explores new storylines, new Grimm types, and a new villain! The fast paced, hack and slash gameplay takes inspiration from games such as Dynasty Warriors, combined with team play elements from Left 4 Dead, to create over-the-top, co-op combat along with engaging missions and storytelling.

Four Player Online Co-op (Multiplayer)

Play as Team RWBY – Ruby, Weiss, Blake, or Yang, each with their own unlockable abilities and upgrades

Experience an exclusive storyline with new locations, enemies, and a new villain never before seen in the show

Full voiceover from the cast of the show, plus new voice talent

Ranked challenges, unlocks, and achievements

Horde Mode featuring 5 unique maps focused on intense co-op action, strategy, and defense turrets. Protect security nodes and survive waves of Grimm!

