Rytmos Is Coming To Steam & Nintendo Switch Next Year

Indie developer and publisher Floppy Club revealed their new rhythm game Rytmos will come to Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2023. This particular game will take you on a journey across a cosmos inspired by various music genres. It is in these locations that you will be playing tunes set to the beat of Ethiopian Jazz, German Electronic, and other genres to solve puzzles in tune to the rhythm. While we don't have a confirmed date we do have an epic trailer to show you down below.

"Set in space, every planet players travel to presents a set of six-line puzzles to solve. Each of these puzzles requires players to pass through sound emitters before then returning to the start point in order to form a musical loop. As each loop is made, more layers are added to the game's evolving soundscape, forming musical compositions in real-time that are based on the player's actions. Progress through each cubic cosmos rewards players with the chance to become musicians themselves. Instruments such as the Kalimba, Vibraphone, and even classic 1980s synthesizers can be used to not only jam along with the in-game soundtracks but also make brand-new melodies. By completion, Rytmos evolves into not just a simple puzzle game but a fully functional music maker with the capability to make complex musical tracks.

Floppy Club has developed Rytmos in celebration of world music and to educate and inspire people on the history of music and give a better understanding of its creation. As such, Rytmos takes musical inspiration from an eclectic and wholly global mix of sources. Across their adventure through the stars, players will encounter a collection of distinct solar systems that takes inspiration from genres ranging from 1960s Ethiopian Jazz, Germany's famous electronic music scene of the 1970s, the 8-bit music wave of the 1980s, and much more. With a focus on low-tempo relaxing gameplay, Rytmos offers a meditative experience that aims to inspire and motivate players to listen to new music and genres."