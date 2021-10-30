Saber Interactive To Publish Game Based On A Quiet Place

If you enjoy the fiulm series based on A Quiet Place, you'll be happy to know Saber Interactive is working to release a game for it. The company is working with iLLOGIKA and EP1T0ME, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, to develop and publish a new single-player, story-driven horror adventure based on the film franchise. This will be the first official video game set in that universe, which will be designed to create a unique and original story. Much like other companies have done with horror franchises such as The Walking Dead, where the have been creating stories that don't go with the main theme but are set int he same world.

According to what little info is out at the moment, the gameplay will attempt to capture "the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous." All of the studios are working with an array of talent who have contributed to games such as Rainbow Six, Far Cry, World War Z, and the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game. Here's a few quotes from the announcement talking about what's to come.

"The A Quiet Place video game will let fans experience the tension of the films with a level of immersion they've never felt before," said Hervé Sliwa, Creative Director at iLLOGIKA. "We're excited to work with EP1T0ME and to team up with Saber Interactive to share this unique vision of hope and horror with players everywhere in the future." "The amazing success of the A Quiet Place movies makes it clear audiences are hungry for more adventures in this universe, and iLLOGIKA is creating their own truly engaging experience that lives up to the name of this beloved property. We are proud to say that A Quiet Place is the first game we will be releasing by an external studio from the growing Saber publishing label," said Todd Hollenshead, Head of Publishing at Saber Interactive.