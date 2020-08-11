Sableye Spotlight Hour Tonight In Pokémon GO: How To Catch The Shiny

Tonight is Sableye Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. At 6PM local time, the dual Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon will be spawning in drove… and Shiny Sableye will be available. Here's how you can make sure you catch a Shiny Sableye and cash in on this week's Spotlight Hour bonus of double transfer Candy.

Sableye has one of the best Shiny forms in the game, which really leans into the jewel motif of the Pokémon by turning it gold. This is not a Shiny that you're going to want to miss out on, so be sure to hunt in locations with dense PokéStops in order to encounter the most Sableye spawns. Sableye is a twitchy Pokémon who will wave its hands at you on screen as its head spasms to the side (creepy to some, cute to me), and it is not an easy catch. Because of this, those who are hoping to encounter hundreds of Sableye during the hour to optimize their chances at a Shiny would be smart to either Shiny check without catching, or employ the Quick Catch method.

The Quick Catch method cuts down on time spent waiting to see if a Pokémon is caught, while still throwing a ball at the Pokémon. It exploits a mechanic in the game that prevents the "run away" button from disappearing while catching a Pokémon, allowing players to run away after the ball has made contact with the Pokémon. This skips the catch animation, cutting more than ten seconds out of each catch. It may seem minimal, but in an hour where you're encountering potentially hundreds of Sableye spawns, it adds up. Trainers can see the method in practice here.

If your goal is to cash in on the bonus rather than hunt Shiny Sableye, this is the perfect time to transfer your doubles of rare and Legendary Pokémon. If you have, for example, dozens of Rayquazas, it may be smart to transfer some now if you don't plan on trading them all. Besides Legendaries, rare and powerful Pokémon like Gible, Deino, and Beldum are all great options for this hour if you are lucky enough to have some to transfer.

Happy hunting, and we hope you get your twitchy jewel-ghost!