Safari Zone Philadelphia Make-Up Begins Tomorrow In Pokémon GO

The make-up continues! Starting tomorrow, Niantic will be hosting both physical and digital make-up events for Pokémon GO Safari Zone Philadelphia. Let's get into the details.

Here's everything you need to know about the Safari Zone Philadelphia make-up in Pokémon GO:

This event is only for those who purchased tickets in 2020. This is not a new event but a direct make-up and repeat of the digital event that took place in 2020. The ticket grants all holders access to a digital pass, much like the remote GO Fest events this and last year. If you RSVP'd to the physical location, you can attend that as well. The ticket will only be active during the specific day you purchased, with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday available.

The physical event will be held in Fairmount Park. In-person gameplay will include photo opportunities, giveaways, merchandise sales, and lounge areas. The time to RSVP for the in-person activities of Safari Zone Philadelphia has passed.

The originally planned City Explorer aspect of the event has been canceled and will not be happening in Pokémon GO. Refunds will be processed for those who purchased this add-on for the event.

This event will supersede whatever else is going on in the game for ticket holders. If you purchased a ticket in 2020 and were looking forward to grinding the Halloween event all weekend, you'll be in for a Philly-themed surprise in Pokémon GO when your Ghost-types are replaced by event spawns. Speaking of those:

Pokémon GO Safari Zone Philadelphia event spawns: Ponyta, Swablu, Voltorb, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Barboach, Wingull, Horsea, Bronzor, Seel, Krabby, Meditite, Yanma, Marill, Poliwag, Safari Zone Pikachu, Litwick, Unown. Rufflet will spawn as a GO Snapshot photobomb.

Pokémon GO Safari Zone Philadelphia Special Research will culminate in an encounter with a guaranteed Shiny Voltorb.