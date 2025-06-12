Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Interactive Media Agreement, SAG-AFTRA, SAG-AFTRA Strike, Video Game Strike

SAG-AFTRA Board Has Approved New Interactive Media Agreement

SAG-AFTRA confirmed this afternoon that their National Board has approved the new Interactive Media Agreement, as it now heads to a vote

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA National Board approves new Interactive Media Agreement for video game performers.

Deal offers 15.17% pay increase, plus 3% raises in 2025, 2026, and 2027 for union members.

New contract delivers key A.I. protections and sets higher minimums for digital replica use.

Safety rules strengthen hazardous work safeguards and ban dangerous stunt requests in auditions.

Coming in late in the day, SAG-AFTRA ahas announced that the National Board has approved the new Interactive Media Agreement, as it now heads to members to decide on. The tentative agreement with the video game bargaining group was made just a couple of days ago, with several video game companies agreeing on terms for the new deal. The contract will now be submitted to union members for ratification. If it passes, a new deal will be put in place, but if it fails, it will be back to the drawing board for everyone involved. Infof or thsat will be made available to members on their website in the coming days, as eligible SAG-AFTRA members will have until 5 pm PT on July 9 to cast their vote. We have more info from the press release sent out this afternoon for you here.

If ratified, the agreement would provide compounded increases in performer compensation at a rate of 15.17% upon ratification plus additional 3% increases in Nov. 2025, Nov. 2026 and Nov. 2027. Additionally, the overtime rate maximum for overscale performers will now be based on double scale. The health & retirement contribution rates to the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan will be raised from 16.5% to 17% upon ratification and to 17.5% in Oct. 2026.

The new contract accomplishes important guardrails and gains around A.I., including the requirement of informed consent across various A.I. uses and the ability for performers to suspend informed consent for Digital Replica use during a strike. Compensation gains include the establishment of collectively-bargained minimums for the use of Digital Replicas created with IMA-covered performances and higher minimums (7.5x scale) for "Real Time Generation," i.e., embedding a Digital Replica-voiced chatbot in a video game. "Secondary Performance Payments" will also ensure compensation when visual performances are re-used in another video game.

Essential new safety provisions were also secured, including a requirement for a qualified medical professional to be present or readily available at rehearsals and performances during which hazardous actions or working conditions are planned. Rest periods are now provided for on-camera principal performers and employers can no longer request that performers complete stunts or other dangerous activity in virtual auditions. The full terms of the three-year deal will be released with the ratification materials on Wednesday, June 18. A tentative agreement was reached with the video game employers on June 9 and the strike was officially suspended on June 11.

