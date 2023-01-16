Sailing Era Officially Launches On Multiple PC Platforms Sailing Era has officially come to PC platforms this week, as console versions will be coming out later this year.

Indie developer GY Games and publisher Bilibili have officially released their latest game, Sailing Era, onto several PC platforms. The game will take you back to the golden age of exploration and pirating as you will be darting off to various locations around the Pacific islands, North Africa, and many points in between. Head off into expeditions with realistic sailing mechanics, as you will rely on the water and wind to guide you. Grow your fleet, have a romantic encounter, visit strange ports, capture pirates, and more. The game is out now for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as it will be released for all three major consoles sometime later in 2023.

"Sailing Era is home to four playable characters, each one with a different destiny to fulfill. Chinese captain Yun Mu is the scholarly daughter of a merchant who is seeking out knowledge and new horizons. Andrew has set sail from Europe to follow his dream of becoming the world's greatest navigator. Abdullah is the skilled leader of pearl divers in the Gulf of Arabia, on the hunt for a great treasure. Finally, Yoshitaka counts shipwrights and nobles in his family tree, a powerful Japanese warrior ready to protect his clan in times of war. Sailing Era's distinctive visuals and personality are reinforced through its watercolor-based art direction. Evoking the handpainted portraits of the period, each character is portrayed in this style as if brought to life by a Dutch master."

Freely explore over 150 ports around the world with the mechanics of sailing accurately reproduced in-game.

Encounter numerous characters and build a unique crew through highly strategic trade and growth systems.

Four main storylines to select from, supplemented by rich subplots and quests.

Watercolor hand-painted scenes and gorgeous character portraits.

Form guilds and fleets and establish profitable trade routes.