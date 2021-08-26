Saints Row Is Officially Getting A New Game In February 2022
Deep Silver and Volition revealed during Gamescom 2021 that they will be releasing a brand new Saints Row game in February 2022. While they're not explicitly coming right out and saying it, the game is essentially a prequel to the entire franchise as you're seeing the rise of The Saints and how they came into power through their own DIY exploits. Along with all the info we got here, we also got a tentative release date of February 22nd, 2022, as the game is available for pre-order on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store for PC. Enjoy the trailer and screenshots below!
Saints Row is set in Santo Ileso, a vibrant fictional city in the heart of the American Southwest. In a world rife with crime, where lawless factions fight for power, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made. As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you'll form The Saints, and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall Defense Technologies as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately, Saints Row is the story of a start-up company. It's just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime.
Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created. The unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger-than-life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top. Express yourself and unleash your inner Saint with the most advanced suite of customization tools yet seen in an open-world game – make your character, your car, and your crew your own. Dive into epic gunfights and high-speed chases and witness outrageous only-in-Saints Row moments in an original story that charts the Saints' remarkable rise to power. Enjoy the freedom of playing the entire campaign with a friend through seamless untethered co-op play, where you can both push the limits of your gang and create your own gameplay moments together.
-
Witness the Birth of The Saints – Play through an action blockbuster original story full of criminality, extraordinary scenes and signature surprises laced with humor.
-
Discover the Weird, Wild, West – Dive in to Santo Ileso, the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever. Spread across nine unique districts surrounded by the vast, majestic beauty of the Southwest Desert.
-
Build Your Criminal Empire – Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions, and tighten your grip on the streets with ingenious criminal ventures.
-
Fire Guns. LOTS of Guns – Shoot revolvers from the hip, fire and forget with a rocket launcher, or obliterate up close using melee heavyweights complete with brutal takedowns. A vast variety of familiar and exotic weapons, all customizable, and all deadly fun.
-
Take to the Streets and the Skies – Blast through urban and desert environments in any one of the cars, bikes, planes, helicopters, VTOLs, hoverbikes, hoverboards, go-karts or equip your wingsuit to swoop around.
-
Unprecedented Customization – Create the Boss of your dreams, with the most extensive character customization suite ever seen in the series, then complete the look with incredible options for weapons and vehicles.
-
Seamless Co-Op – Experience everything on offer with a friend at any time, via fully untethered drop-in/drop-out co-op, skipping the need to take either of you out of the outlandish action. Play nice together, or play all new pranks on your teammate. After all, who's the Boss now?