Saints Row Is Officially Getting A New Game In February 2022

Deep Silver and Volition revealed during Gamescom 2021 that they will be releasing a brand new Saints Row game in February 2022. While they're not explicitly coming right out and saying it, the game is essentially a prequel to the entire franchise as you're seeing the rise of The Saints and how they came into power through their own DIY exploits. Along with all the info we got here, we also got a tentative release date of February 22nd, 2022, as the game is available for pre-order on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store for PC. Enjoy the trailer and screenshots below!

Saints Row is set in Santo Ileso, a vibrant fictional city in the heart of the American Southwest. In a world rife with crime, where lawless factions fight for power, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made. As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you'll form The Saints, and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall Defense Technologies as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately, Saints Row is the story of a start-up company. It's just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime.

Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created. The unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger-than-life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top. Express yourself and unleash your inner Saint with the most advanced suite of customization tools yet seen in an open-world game – make your character, your car, and your crew your own. Dive into epic gunfights and high-speed chases and witness outrageous only-in-Saints Row moments in an original story that charts the Saints' remarkable rise to power. Enjoy the freedom of playing the entire campaign with a friend through seamless untethered co-op play, where you can both push the limits of your gang and create your own gameplay moments together.