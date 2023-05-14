Saints Row Releases The Heist & The Hazardous DLC The Heist & The Hazardous is Deep Silver's first official DLC for the modern version of Satins Row, currently out now.

Deep Silver and developer Volition have launched the first DLC pack for the 2022 version of Saints Row, as we now have The Heist & The Hazardous. For a while there, we weren't sure this was even going to happen. The game was released last summer, and while there have been updates here and there, the promise of a DLC was supposed to happen in 2022. But hey, better late than never as we finally have something tangible that will put you in the middle of a crime syndicate war in the brand-new district of Sunshine Springs. Which is one of the fun benefits of the new game, as they can build whatever in the desert. We got the details below as it is available to play right now.

"It's time for revenge, Saints Style. When obnoxious movie star Chris Hardy double-crosses the Boss on a successful assassination hit, the Saints take sweet revenge with a swaggering, stylish, black-tie heist. Set in the opulent district of Sunshine Springs, The Heist & the Hazardous expansion delivers brand new story missions for 1-2 players, and slick new cosmetics, rewards, and tools of destruction to use across the main campaign. Bosses across Santo Ileso will also be able to access a new part of the city for free starting today. Adventure through the all-new district of Sunshine Springs – inspired by Palm Springs – and check out the suite of new features, improvements, and bug fixes implemented with this update. The Heist & The Hazardous DLC for Expansion Pass holders is out now and available to buy separately. The free Sunshine Springs update is out now for all players and includes the following."