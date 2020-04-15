Sakura Wars Receives A New Demon Conflict Trailer

SEGA released a new trailer this week for Sakura Wars as we get a better look at the game through the Demon Conflict trailer. The game has slowly been revealing more content over the past few weeks as we make our way tot he April 28th release. This time around we get a better look at some of the combat in the game and a little bit more of the story. For this trailer, they focus on the fact that the Flower Division is busy getting ready to compete in the Combat Revue World Games, but there are greater threats looming in the future that could spell doom for the capital. Will you be able to make a difference with you mech and your team to save the day? Check out the trailer and new information below to see if you can in Sakura Wars.

"As the Imperial Combat Revue prepares to compete in the Combat Revue World Games, their challenge is far bigger than just themselves. As with every combat revue in the world, their true purpose is to protect their city from demons-hostile, grotesque creatures born from the anger and malice of human beings. Beyond their revenue-raising theater productions, the team has been training and getting their Type-3 Kobu Spiricle Armor and Mugen-class Spiricle Strikers combat-ready in order to bring the Flower Division back to its rightful role as Tokyo's venerable defense force.

They will be forced into action as two greater demons have driven the citizens to the brink of despair, opening the dark realm and unleashing calamity upon them. Oboro, whose warped mind derives great pleasure from traumatizing others, and Yaksha, a mysterious yet powerful masked figure who bears a striking resemblance to a former star. Are they behind the demonic invasion that is wreaking havoc across the Imperial Capital? It's up to the Flower Division and the other combat revues to track down these enigmatic figures, clear the demons out, and neutralize the source of the threat before it's too late. A final showdown is approaching!"