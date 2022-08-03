Samsung Announces Amazon Luna Will Be Added To Its 2022 Smart TVs

Samsung officially announced today that they will be bringing Amazon Luna over to their 2022 line of Smart TVs. The move was pretty much a no-brainer and makes complete sense as the two fit each other like a glove. With the company pushing their line of televisions to have more digital and cloud capabilities, especially with the launch of their new Gaming Hub and the addition of Xbox Game Pass to these sets a couple of months ago, putting Luna in the mix was going to be an eventuality alongside other platforms such as Utomik, Stadia, and GeForce Now. With this addition, those who own one of these Smart TVs will have access to their subscription service with over 250 titles ready to be played via the cloud. We have a couple of quotes about the addition from both companies below as Amazon Luna is available today.

"With Amazon Luna joining Samsung Gaming Hub, we are offering more choices than ever for players to jump into the games they love and to discover new ones," said Samsung Director of Product Management for Gaming, Mike Lucero. "The Samsung Gaming Hub is an all-in-one destination for gaming and entertainment. With the addition of Amazon Luna, we now offer over 1000 games to play instantaneously on Samsung Smart TVs, making Samsung Gaming Hub the number one destination to stream games." "Playing your favorite games straight from the cloud just became easier than ever with Amazon Luna and the Samsung Gaming Hub," said George Tsipolitis, Director of Amazon Luna. "By teaming up with Samsung, we're bringing our growing collection of games, unlimited gameplay channels including the Retro Channel and Jackbox Channel, and the Prime Gaming Channel that offers Amazon Prime members a rotating selection of games to play for free. It's a winning combination that provides even more value and options to 2022 Samsung TV owners and gamers."