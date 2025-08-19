Posted in: Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: GameLoop, PHȲND, Volley

Samsung Gaming Hub Announces Three New Gaming Partners

Samsung has confirmed several new social games are being added to the Samsung Gaming Hub with three brand-new partnerships

Article Summary Samsung Gaming Hub expands with three new partners: Volley, PHȲND, and GameLoop in 2025.

Volley brings popular voice-controlled games like Jeopardy! and Song Quiz to Samsung Smart TVs.

PHȲND offers instant access to cloud gaming, playable with remotes, smartphones, or game pads.

GameLoop adds live-hosted party, puzzle, and arcade classics, all playable instantly on Gaming Hub.

Samsung confirmed this morning that it will be expanding its offerings for the Samsung Gaming Hub, as three new partners have been announced. Players who own one of their Smart TVs with the gaming option included will soon see offerings from Volley, PHȲND, and GameLoop, as they will become the first platform to have this big of an arry of titles that include voice-controlled trivia, puzzle games, and party titles that you can control with controllers and remotes that you already own. We have more info below as you'll see games from these three rolling out soon.

Samsung Gaming Hub – 2025 Expansion

As one of the first TV platforms to develop original games, Samsung is leading the social casual party game trend alongside its partners. Last year, Samsung introduced GameBreaks – bite-sized, instantly playable games designed for everyday fun with no downloads or sign-ins required. These games are controlled using devices people already own, like smartphones and TV remotes. Building on this momentum, Samsung is introducing a new wave of partners to bring even more fun, social gameplay to Samsung Gaming Hub.

Volley – The leading creator of voice AI games, Volley offers fan favorites like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, plus original hits such as Song Quiz and Karaoke. Played in over 30 million homes worldwide, Volley is pioneering a new era of voice-controlled entertainment for the living room.

The leading creator of voice AI games, Volley offers fan favorites like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, plus original hits such as Song Quiz and Karaoke. Played in over 30 million homes worldwide, Volley is pioneering a new era of voice-controlled entertainment for the living room.

A free cloud gaming service for everyone – providing instant access to everything from casual games to online multiplayer titles and new exclusives directly on Samsung Smart TVs. Play with a remote control, smartphone, or game pad. No subscriptions, no time limits. Just pick your game and play!

