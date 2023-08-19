Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: Freestyle Gen 2, Samsung Gaming Hub

Samsung Launches Freestyle Gen 2 With Gaming Hub

Samsung has taken their new Freestyle Gen 2 model and given the portable smart theater an upgrade, as Gaming Hub turns it into a console.

Samsung has revealed their latest item is up for pre-order as they have revealed the Freestyle Gen 2 complete with Gaming Hub. If you haven't seen the Freestyle before, this is basically a portable mini projector you can set up anywhere to show an image on practically any white surface. You load up all of your streaming apps, and you get a TV on the go. With the addition of Gaming Hub, however, you now have a system with access to several cloud gaming systems, making it a portable console in the process. That's pretty dope, but it will cost you, as the unit is going for $800. We got more info about it here.

"The new model (SP-LFF3CLA) provides instant access to the leading streaming entertainment platforms and now features Samsung Gaming Hub, so you can play top games from Xbox and other streaming partners, with no console required. With The Freestyle Gen 2, it's easier than ever to take your favorite content, shows, movies, and now, games with you on the go. With people spending an average of nine hours per week gaming, The Freestyle Gen 2 makes it easy to stream thousands of popular games. With support for Samsung Gaming Hub, The Freestyle Gen 2 makes it easy to access your favorite titles from a portfolio of over 3,000 games from streaming partners like Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut."

"To get started, simply sync your favorite Bluetooth controller, setup The Freestyle, point, and play. With support for apps such as Spotify, YouTube, and Twitch, you can listen to your favorite music while playing, get tips on how to beat that challenging boss, and follow all your favorite streamers. Samsung Gaming Hub brings video games and services together in one easy-to-use platform. Built with Tizen OS, The Freestyle lets you enjoy built-in services, apps, and other perks of Samsung Smart TVs on a compact and portable projector weighing less than two pounds. The Freestyle also brings you free TV with Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's own ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service, with free access to over 250 live TV channels and thousands of on-demand shows and movies in the U.S. and over 2,000 channels globally across 24 countries."

