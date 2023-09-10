Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: Sold-State Drive, SSD

Samsung Unveils New 4TB 990 PRO Series SSDs

Those looking for a new storage options for now have a new design from Samsung with a 4TB version of the 900 PRO Series SSD.

Samsung revealed a new addition to their 990 PRO Series SSD line, as they have now made a 4TB version specifically designed for gamers and content creators. This design has been beefed up from the 1TB and 2TB models, which are already on the market, providing a ton of storage that can be easily accessed at better speeds. Those looking to get their hands on one can get the regular version for $345 or with a built-in Heatsink for $355. We have more info on the new SSD for you below.

Featuring Samsung eighth-generation V-NAND technology and an improved controller, the 4TB 990 PRO and 990 PRO with Heatsink offers nearly the highest speed currently available from the PCIe 4.0 interface, with sequential read speeds of up to 7,450 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and write speeds of up to 6,900MB/s. The newly expanded capacity of 4TB delivers boosted random read and write speeds of up to 1,600K and 1,550K IOPS, respectively, making it the ideal solution for gamers, creative professionals, and technology enthusiasts seeking top-tier performance and large storage space. With the fastest random read performance among the PCIe 4.0 interface consumer SSDs on the market, the 4TB 990 PRO series significantly reduces mid-game stalls and accelerates the loading of high-quality videos. This gives gamers uninterrupted gaming sessions and an immersive experience. Content creators will see their videos load faster, saving them time to edit or keep creating. For high-end games that support the latest in game-loading technology, the 990 PRO series can help reduce lag, allowing users to enjoy real-time gameplay experiences with consistently high frames per second (FPS)."

"The 990 PRO series achieves breakthrough power efficiency, with an up to 50% performance improvement in comparison to the previous 980 PRO series. It also incorporates a nickel coating on the controller and features a heat spreader label on the back side of the SSD, ensuring optimal temperature level maintenance and minimal performance fluctuations over time. The 990 PRO with Heatsink is also equipped with an effective, slim heatsink. Furthermore, the drive is compatible with the latest game consoles, so it can speed up game installation and loading times, while also preventing performance drops that can result from overheating. Thanks to the Samsung V8 1Tb high-density NAND and its memory stacking technology, the 4TB 990 PRO series is designed with a single-sided M.2 form factor, which makes it slimmer than other double-sided M.2 SSDs. The single-sided M.2 form factor of the Samsung 990 PRO series can be installed in ultra-thin laptops without worry."

