Samsung & Xbox Team Up To Bring EA Sports FC 25 To Smart TV Owners

Samsung and Xbox have teamed up to give Smart TV owners, as you can play EA Sports FC 25 via Game Pass on their line of TVs

Play EA Sports FC 25 directly on select Samsung TVs and monitors without owning a console.

EA Sports FC 25 offers new gameplay modes, tactical features, and unrivaled football authenticity.

New Game Pass subscribers get 2 months of Xbox Ultimate Game Pass with a Samsung TV promotion.

Samsung announced this morning that they've teamed with Xbox for a new promotion, with a bit of help from Electronic Arts, as EA Sports FC 25 is coming to their line of Smart TVs. Those who have a model that contains the Xbox app with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) can play the soccer title today, directly from their TV without owning the console. We have a few details about the promotion for you here, as the game is live for those able to play it.

Samsung & Xbox Present EA Sports FC 25

"We are delighted to bring EA Sports FC 25 to Samsung TVs and monitors through cloud gaming on Samsung Gaming Hub," said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "As the world's leading TV manufacturer, one of our goals is to immerse soccer fans around the world feel the thrill and enjoy the exciting game of soccer, whether they are playing the game or watching a match live on a Samsung TV."

EA Sports FC 25 gives players more ways to win for the club, by teaming up with friends across their favourite modes with 5v5 Rush and managing their clubs to victory as FC IQ delivers more tactical control than ever before. Fans will also continue to experience unrivalled authenticity with the most true-to-life experience of football's biggest competitions, clubs, and stars, with FC 25 featuring over 19,000+ athletes across 700+ teams in more than 120 stadiums and 30+ leagues from around the world.

As a special promotion, new Xbox Game Pass subscribers can receive a two-month Ultimate Game Pass subscription. The offer is available to both existing Samsung TV owners and those who buy a new, qualifying TV. To redeem, users can simply download the Samsung Promotions app on their Samsung TV, click the Xbox promotion banner or scan the QR code with their mobile device, and then follow the steps on the screen to activate their offer.

