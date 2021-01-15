Samurai Shodown Will Be Headed To Xbox Series X In March

SNK revealed today that Samurai Shodown will finally be coming to the Xbox Series X/S on March 16th, 2021. This version of the game has specifically been designed to be compatible with the enhancements of the current-gen console, so players get the most out of their experience. What's more, those who already own it on the Xbox One will be able to upgrade it for free and be able to transfer any purchases from that version over to the new one. However, those who are buying it for the first time will be starting from scratch. This is not a "complete version" for people just getting into it, as SNK is going to make you buy the first two season passes to get all the DLC characters and additions for it individually. The same goes for the Season Three pass which is currently available in their shop.

Samurai Shodown has enjoyed worldwide success as a blade-wielding fighting game series since its first release in 1993. 11 years have passed since the last series installment, and it is now time for Samurai Shodown to return in a brand-new game featuring high-end visuals and gameplay! Faithfully reproducing the game mechanics and atmosphere that contributed to the success of the series, Samurai Shodown includes a revolutionary feature that learns players' game actions and patterns in order to create CPU-controlled "ghost" characters. With its story set one year before the very first installment, warriors and combatants from various backgrounds and with their own goals are about to battle to fulfill their destinies! The new game aims to bring the same tense and exhilarating battles that the series is known for. Intense and epic battles are back! Using revolutionary Deep Learning AI, the game will learn from player tactics and create Ghost characters which players around the globe can share and fight against.