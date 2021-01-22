Sarah Connor & The T-800 Terminator Have Been Added To Fortnite

Continuing the addition of great hunters to Fortnite Season Five, Sarah Connor and the T-800 Terminator have been added to the game. Yes, continuing their quest to add in as many pop-culture icons as possible and get fans to buy the skins over and over while playing hours upon hours to unlock others, two more have been added to the ranks. Pulling from what appears to be the T2 versions of both, only without the Arnold Schwarzenegger skin because we're guessing they didn't want to pay that much for the likeness. That, or maybe it's a secret skin coming down the road, who knows. Here's what they had to add about the latest additions to the Item Shop.

It doesn't matter if they're coming from 1984 or 2029, the legendary Sarah Connor and relentless T-800 are the latest hunters to join the hunt and are available today in the Future War Set of Fortnite — now available in the Item Shop. With experience handling incoming storms, Sarah Connor's Outfit comes with two ready-for-battle variants. Finish her look with the T-800 Endoskeleton Arm Back Bling and Combat Knife. If you're more machine than man, the T-800 features a neural-net processor err… built-in Emote, and you can also purchase the HK Sky Net Uplink Back Bling and Techno-Grip Axe. The future is in your hands!

These new additions to Fortnite won't be around for long, so best get in to buy them if you truly want them and earn the rest while you still have a chance. You can enjoy the incredibly short but fun trailer for both of the characters below.