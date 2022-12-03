Satisfactory Launches Christmas-Themed Event For December

Coffee Stain Studios released a new update for Satisfactory this week as they have launched a month-long holiday event for you to enjoy. The event is called FICS*MAS, and they have been running it in the game for a few years now, as the factory-building simulator basically turns into an automated advent calendar for the month of December. We got the rundown of everything you can take part in during this event for you below, as it will be running all the way until December 31st, 2022.

Players can settle in for the festive season with the return of the in-game advent calendar in the HUB Terminal bursting with themed gifts. Players can also look to the skies for giant gifts and gain seasonal knowledge with the Festive Research Tree.

Satisfactory Themed Advent Calendar

Players can access the Themed Advent Calendar to the right of the HUB Terminal and access new daily gifts each day from 1st December 2022 until 31 December 2022.

Interacting with the Calendar will bring up a mini-puzzle game, giving players a chance to collect additional items.

Giant FICS*MAS Gifts

Look to the skies for the elusive giant gifts! These gifts will appear floating down from above near to the players

The gifts will fall via a parachute and land in random places on the map (including top of trees and clifftops).

Types of Gifts

Players can look forward to a variety of gifts available for the event, including:

Seasonal decorations and ornaments

Festive skins

Snow, snowballs and candy canes

FICSIT coupons

MAM Christmas Research Tree

A brand new research tree called "FICS*MAS Holiday Event" is exclusively available during the event.

Unlocked in MAM, the research tree only requires Tier 3 tech

Use scheduled daily rewards from the Themed Advent Calendar to unlock contents and further players researches