Scarf Is Set To Be Released In Late December On PC

Uprising Studios and HandyGames announced the formal release date for their upcoming 3D platformer Scarf, coming in December. This is a cool game in which you play a heroic puzzle solver who is aided by a sentient scarf shaped like a dragon. The two of you will form a bond in which the scarf will aid you in navigating the map as you try to find out what happened to the civilization that once seemed to occupy this world. The game is currently set to be released on December 23rd, 2021 for both Steam and GOG. You can watch the latest trailer for it down at the bottom to get a glimpse of what the game looks like.
Scarf is an adventure game mixing puzzles and 3D platforms, offering an allegorical journey through beautiful worlds. Explore and find the truth behind your story with the help of your partner, a dragon-shaped scarf. Unlock new abilities and discover your true destiny. What does it mean to be a hero? To fulfill your destiny? Or to rebel against it? Scarf is an exciting singleplayer puzzle adventure that blends lyricism with a 3D platform game to offer an allegorical journey through beautiful worlds. Will you discover their secrets? And at what cost?
Immerse yourself in a metaphorical tale that reflects on what it means to be a hero. With your scarf as your only ally, your mission is to trap the rebellious souls that have created their own worlds. Explore beautiful 3D landscapes, each with its own unique mechanics. Travel through different areas and learn new abilities that will allow you to overcome interesting challenges. Jump, glide, or swing as you discover the secrets of these new worlds. Discover a rich mythology and reconstruct your own version of the facts by exploring the worlds created by the souls.
