Scarlet Hollow Episode 2 Coming To Steam Mid-June

Black Tabby Games, an independent video game developer based in Boston, MA, has announced that the second episode of their visual novel, Scarlet Hollow, has a release date! The choice-driven horror adventure game will be releasing its second episode over Steam on June 11th.

This stunning and eerie visual novel contains hand-drawn illustrations and writings by Abby Howard, an award-winning graphic novelist. According to the press release by Black Tabby Games, "In Scarlet Hollow, you visit a dying Appalachian coal town for the funeral of your long-lost aunt, and find yourself embroiled in a generations-old mystery that threatens an entire town." This game's overall plot is compelling from the get-go, and we can't wait to find out more!

Additionally, "Scarlet Hollow was originally funded on Kickstarter where it raised $81k with the support of 2,726 backers. Its success led to the game winning the Runner Up and Gamers' Choice prizes from AT&T Unlocked Games." With such support and accolades, it's not hard to see why people would be so hyped up for this game.

There is a demo version of the first episode of Scarlet Hollow currently on Steam and itch.io.