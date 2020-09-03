Scavengers Gets A New Gameplay Trailer & Playtest Announcement

Midwinter Entertainment revealed a new gameplay trailer today for Scavengers, along with details on a new playtest coming. The new trailer shows off the game as best they can as you get to see the hybrid of sandbox-style PVE and class-based PVP into one title. You'll be forming a squad of three and compete against other squads across a hostile frozen wasteland as you strive to be the last ones standing. The game will be headed into a Closed Alpha and Closed Beta in 2020, which you can sign up for on their website. You can read more about it below along with the trailer as the game is set to be released sometime in 2021 on PC and current-gen consoles.

Players who participate in the Technical Playtest weekend will get a first look at new character designs, as well as newly revealed gameplay features that includes cutting-edge large-scale PvEvP battles featuring hundreds of advanced AI enemies and creatures across an expanded 9km2 map. The Technical Playtest weekend represents a crucial development milestone and allows new players to provide feedback to the development team at this pre-Alpha stage. Scavengers drops players into a strategic survival battleground, where rival teams compete to survive and score data points across a vast post-apocalyptic world. Players choose from a roster of adaptive Explorers, combine signature abilities with lethal weaponry, and use deep tactical teamplay to outthink and outfight enemy players. Explorers can track rivals through the snow, pit wildlife against adversaries, stealthily navigate AI outposts, or do it the old-fashioned way: go in guns blazing! "The team at Midwinter is committed to an open, community-driven development environment," said Josh Holmes, CEO and Creative Director of Midwinter Entertainment. "For more than a year we've been quietly testing with thousands of players from our community, whose invaluable contributions have refined, expanded, and validated our vision for Scavengers. As we prepare for Closed Alpha and Beta later this year, we're looking to expand our community and use this pre-alpha playtest window to provide us with critical learnings leading into our launch."