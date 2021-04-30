Scavengers Has Officially Launched Into Early Access

Midwinter Entertainment officially released Scavengers into Steam's Early Access this week giving players their first big crack at the game. Developed by Improbable Worlds Limited, the game has been around since 2018 when it first debuted and it's been a slow build for it to get released (which included having a studio acquisition in the mix). Having it in Early Access is cool, but it makes us wonder how far off they are from having the game fully finished. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer for it.

Scavengers is your strategic survival battleground. Enter a free-to-play action shooter where squads of three compete to survive and dominate in a hybrid of sandbox-style PVE and class-based PVP. Choose from a roster of adaptive Explorers, arm yourself with a combination of unique abilities and weapons, and conquer the challenges of a hostile wasteland. Outthink and outfight enemy players and the dwellers of the frozen Earth. Secure Victory in Various Ways: To win a match in Scavengers teams must survive, battle against both AI opponents and rival squads, and exfil the planet with the most datapoints. How you do it is up to you: avoid contact with other players, stealthily pick off vulnerable foes from afar, or go toe-to-toe by boldly challenging rivals head-on. A team only loses when all three members are eliminated.

Choose Unique Explorers: Players have multiple characters, or "Explorers", to choose from. Each Explorer comes equipped with a signature weapon and a unique ability; a range of dynamic powers to buff defense, agility, utility, and more.

Set Dedicated Loadouts: Mix-and-match weapons, items, and abilities to build the ideal loadout to fit a variety of playstyles. While many weapons can be found throughout the frozen wasteland, players can also create distinctive weapons via crafting recipes to further diversify their equipment.