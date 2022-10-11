Schell Games Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Charitable Donations

Schell Games announced today that to celebrate their 20th Anniversary, the company has made multiple charity donations. The company revealed that they have donated a total of $20K to several nonprofit organizations in and around Pittsburgh (their home city), including Beta Builders, BOOM Concepts, Citizen Science Lab, Stem Coding Lab, and Sustainable PGH, as well as gaming industry organizations such as AbleGamers, Child's Play, Games For Change, I Need Diverse Games, and Take This. We have a couple of quotes from today's announcement from a couple of company reps, including its founder, reflecting on the past two decades.

"20 years ago, Schell Games started with five employees in a tiny office on Sidney Street, and now we've grown to a team of more than 135 insanely talented individuals creating experiences for some of the most well-known organizations in the world," said Jesse Schell. "There's a lot to be proud of and even more to be grateful for. In the years to come, it is my hope that Schell Games continues to delight and entertain with the experiences we create, keeps building a company culture that helps people to thrive, and always stays true to our mission: creating experiences we're proud of, with people we like, to make the world a better place."

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone of 20 years of innovation, service, and contributing to the growth of the games industry. We couldn't have reached this point without the support of the local community, clients putting their trust in us, and the games community embracing the experiences we create," said Jake Witherell, COO of Schell Games. "Though there are many ways to celebrate, we wanted to take a moment to give back to several organizations doing important work in the games industry and in the city we call home."