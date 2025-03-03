Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Courtesy of Endo, ESDigital Games, Scholar of the Arcane Arts

Scholar Of The Arcane Arts Arrives On Steam Next Week

After being in Early Access on Steam since late 2022, Scholar of the Arcane Arts will finally release the full version next week

Combine spells across five magical planes, creating over 10,000 unique combinations.

Explore realms, tackle puzzles, unlock dungeons, and defeat magical demigods.

Dark fantasy experience with hand-drawn pixel art and modern shader effects.

Indie game developer Courtesy of Endo and publisher ESDigital Games have confirmed the release date for the full version of Scholar of the Arcane Arts. If you haven't seen this game before, this is a roguelike action RPG that has taken inspiration from old-school PC titles such as Magicka and Serious Sam Tormental. The game has been in Early Access since December 2022, with small improvements being made to it over time. But now, the full version of the game arrives on PC via Steam on March 11, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Scholar of the Arcane Arts

As a scholar, your goal is to collect and combine spells— and to do this, you must travel through the five planes of magic, learning new spells and fusing them in over 10,000 different combinations to become stronger. Find the scrolls of magic, solve puzzles, unlock secret dungeons full of ancient mysteries, and defeat the invaders before they destroy your realm – and you along with it! Explore the procedurally-generated realms of magic, where you will find and upgrade various spells, mixing them into even more powerful combinations to take on the hordes of enemies and the terrifying demigods that rule these dangerous planes. With over 10,000 spell combinations, take advantage of the right spell at each moment to counter, disable, and deal massive damage to your foes.

