Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2nd Eve, Gamer Cloud, rpg, sci-fi

Sci-Fi Action RPG 2nd Eve Has Been Released Into Early Access

The new sci-fi action RPG 2nd Eve has been launched into Early Access providing an early build of the game for Steam players

Article Summary 2nd Eve launches on Steam Early Access as a sci-fi action RPG with narrative-driven exploration

Play as Sister Zola, a nun fighting mutated crew and monsters on a derelict colony ship

Engage in tactical combat with powerful abilities, flexible builds, and minimal interface clutter

Uncover the mystery behind the Argos' descent into chaos amidst a haunting, immersive atmosphere

Developer and publisher Gamer Cloud have launched their latest game, 2nd Eve, into Early Access this week. The game has you playing as a nun in a future reality where you protect the colonoists you are with. When an accident takes place that breaks reality, its up to you to fight the monsters who have started pouring our of the cracks. We have the latest gameplay trailer here, along with info from the devs and some screenshots, as the EA build is available right now on Steam.

2nd Eve

The Moon was shattered. A mysterious impact knocked it off course, and now it's on a slow, inevitable collision with Earth. Humanity's last hope lies in three massive colony ships bound for the closest thing to a new Earth, Proxima B. You play as Sister Zola, a nun, psychiatrist, and high-ranking officer, tasked with protecting the minds of the colonists during their long cryosleep. But hyperspace, as you will soon discover, is not empty, for some devils have found their way through. When the Argos jumps into the unknown, reality fractures. The crew loses their minds or their souls. Some awaken changed, twisted into nightmare beings. Rogue machines stalk the corridors. The ship itself becomes a hostile, ever-shifting maze. Armed with faith, newfound powers, and your precious staff, you must fight your way through the shattered halls of Argos. Save who you can. Destroy what you must. And pray that, in the abyss of hyperspace, you don't lose your soul too.



Tactical Combat: Every encounter demands thought. Cooldowns govern your abilities, positioning determines survival, and timing separates victory from failure. Each confrontation requires careful consideration of when to strike, where to stand, and how to react.

Every encounter demands thought. Cooldowns govern your abilities, positioning determines survival, and timing separates victory from failure. Each confrontation requires careful consideration of when to strike, where to stand, and how to react. Narrative-Driven Exploration : The Argos was meant to carry humanity to safety. Now its corridors echo with madness and whispers from the void. Piece together what happened when the ship entered hyperspace through scattered logs, twisted crew testimonies, and signs that defy explanation. As Sister Zola, uncover the truth behind the corruption that has taken hold, and face impossible choices about who can still be saved and who is beyond redemption. Your decisions shape both the story's outcome and the ship's fate.

: The Argos was meant to carry humanity to safety. Now its corridors echo with madness and whispers from the void. Piece together what happened when the ship entered hyperspace through scattered logs, twisted crew testimonies, and signs that defy explanation. As Sister Zola, uncover the truth behind the corruption that has taken hold, and face impossible choices about who can still be saved and who is beyond redemption. Your decisions shape both the story's outcome and the ship's fate. Build Flexibility : Your abilities adapt to your approach. Channel Zola's powers through devastating spells, hone your skills in close combat, or perfect ranged precision. No rigid classes, so you can shift between styles as the situation demands or the story unfolds.

: Your abilities adapt to your approach. Channel Zola's powers through devastating spells, hone your skills in close combat, or perfect ranged precision. No rigid classes, so you can shift between styles as the situation demands or the story unfolds. Immersive Design: No cluttered menus or resource management to break the tension. The interface stays minimal, letting you focus on the haunting corridors and corrupted crew rather than inventory screens.

No cluttered menus or resource management to break the tension. The interface stays minimal, letting you focus on the haunting corridors and corrupted crew rather than inventory screens. Haunting Atmosphere: The ship itself tells the story: flickering lights reveal traces of struggle, distant echoes hint at unseen horrors, and corrupted transmissions bleed through the silence. Every sound and shadow contributes to the unraveling mystery of what hyperspace has done to the Argos and its inhabitants.

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