Sci-Fi Horror Adventure Game Haunted Space Gets A New Trailer

This week, Merge Games and Italian Games Factory released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming sci-fi horror adventure title Haunted Space. The game was introduced a short time ago and has been one that's been on our minds for a while as it gives new meaning to the genre of sci-fi horror with some unexpected things in the middle of nowhere. Especially in places where the light is low and you don't know what might be hiding around an asteroid. The latest gameplay trailer shows off just how lonely space can be, but how fun it can be as well when you run into something unexpected. Enjoy the trailer as we still wait for a release date for the game.

In Haunted Space, the innovative co-pilot system allows you to choose the level of control you prefer, from a complete space simulation through to a more arcade-style experience. At its maximum level, the co-pilot makes the game accessible for blind and visually impaired users, and it also supports eye-tracking. In order to survive the hostile void of Haunted Space players will have to craft ships that will cater to their own playstyle. Traverse multiple unique star systems, each filled with danger and intrigue.

Play in first-person or third-person perspective as you overcome the challenges of this dangerous backwater of space.

Overcome the odds in fierce multi-stage boss battles against ancient God-like creatures composed of organic matter and space debris.

Trade and craft new ships and ship equipment using powerful and customisable ship modification tools – create and buy new weapons, shields, cargo containers, engines and more.

Stunning ray tracing effects and immersive audio put you in the heart of the action like never before.

Difficult choices will have to be made when allocating scarce resources and credits to outfit engines, cargo holds and armaments.