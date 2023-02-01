Sci-Fi Management Sim Final Factory Announced For Q3 2023 Will you be able to build a factory and keep it running among the stars? Try your hands at it in Final Factory this summer.

Indie developer and publisher Never Games Limited announced that they would be releasing Final Factory for PC sometime in Q3 2023. The game mixes up elements of resource management, RTS, bullet hell, and base building all into one mesh of a system where you'll be making a new factory in space and will have not just to keep the thing running and doing its job, but also defend it from everything coming to destroy it. We got the trailer and more info on it below as we now wait to see when it will officially be released.

"In Final Factory, players will be able to create a space-faring empire as vast as the cosmos. From interconnected space stations to massive combat fleets, players will take over the stars, all while managing and automating every aspect of their mega structures. Discovering new technologies and implementing them will be key to players evolving their space stations. Delve into a branching skill tree to discover ways to improve your fleet or smooth out automation."

A network as vast as the cosmos: Build a massive system of space stations and factories and connect them through careful logistical planning. Create impressive Dyson Sphere-like structures and Dark Star Gates and network them together to venture to the unexplored reaches of the cosmos.

Build a massive system of space stations and factories and connect them through careful logistical planning. Create impressive Dyson Sphere-like structures and Dark Star Gates and network them together to venture to the unexplored reaches of the cosmos. A well-oiled machine: Set up automation to make all aspects of your stations run like clockwork. Manage your factories and fleets and keep them working together to ensure continued expansion.

A world to discover: Explore the vast cosmos and all it contains, from stars to planets and even black holes. Discover new technologies through the branching research system to continue your exploits. Venturing out amongst the stars has its benefits as well; random loot drops can be found throughout the reaches that can benefit your factory.

Protect your factory: Hostile aliens may wish to stop your building and expansion. Take them on in intergalactic combat that blends RTS and bullet hell gameplay. Learn from your enemies as you defeat them and unlock obelisks to upgrade your ships and gain access to ancient portals for faster travel.