Sci-Fi Thriller Signal Station Announced For Steam

Collect signals from space and determine what exactly they are trying to say in Signal Station, a new sci-fi thriller coming to Steam

Article Summary Signal Station is a new sci-fi thriller where you decode mysterious space signals on a remote station.

Set in 1984, use authentic analog equipment—tape machines, dials, switches—without any traditional UI.

Unravel a branching narrative with survival, sabotage, and rival factions all competing for control.

Puzzles demand real signal analysis as you decide whether to share discoveries or keep them secret.

Indie game developer and publisher Cherrypick Games revealed that their latest game, Signal Station, is set for a Steam release this year. This is a tactile sci-fi thriller in which you are a scientist at a lone remote listing satellite station in the year 1984, taking incoming signals and trying to determine what is being broadcast to you. You decipher what is being sent to you, try to reply back, and then make the call of whether to shred the evidence or send it to your superiors. But as you might suspect, nothing is as it seems. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait to learn when the game will launch.

Signal Station

In Signal Station, you are the operator of a remote listening station who intercepts the first confirmed alien signal. Using authentic 1980s analog equipment, you must decode the message while managing survival, sabotage, and competing factions who all want to control what humanity hears. The game subverts traditional alien invasion tropes, focusing on the mounting psychological pressure and the realization that the real danger isn't from space – it's human.

Diegetic Interactions: No traditional UI; all interactions are physical. Flip switches, turn dials, read printouts.

No traditional UI; all interactions are physical. Flip switches, turn dials, read printouts. Tactile Analog Gameplay: Operate reel-to-reel tape machines, CRT monitors with phosphor persistence, vintage oscilloscopes, and vacuum tube electronics.

Operate reel-to-reel tape machines, CRT monitors with phosphor persistence, vintage oscilloscopes, and vacuum tube electronics. Meaningful Difficulty: Puzzles require genuine observation and deduction using signal processing techniques and pattern recognition.

Puzzles require genuine observation and deduction using signal processing techniques and pattern recognition. Survival + Decryption Hybrid: Manage equipment failures and resource shortages while racing to decode the signal under immense pressure.

Manage equipment failures and resource shortages while racing to decode the signal under immense pressure. Branching Narrative with Consequence: Story branches based on decryption progress and faction allegiances. No "right" answers only trade-offs. Multiple endings.

Story branches based on decryption progress and faction allegiances. No "right" answers only trade-offs. Multiple endings. Atmospheric One-Room Tension: Set entirely in a claustrophobic observatory where isolation becomes paranoia and every choice determines humanity's fate.

Set entirely in a claustrophobic observatory where isolation becomes paranoia and every choice determines humanity's fate. Competing Factions: Navigate demands from your government, foreign powers, scientists, corporations, and conspiracy theorists. You decide who gets the truth.

