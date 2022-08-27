Sci-Fi VR Adventure Title Hubris Revealed During Gamescom 2022

Belgium-based 3D Animation/VR studio Cyborn revealed their latest project at Gamescom 2022 with the sci-fi VR title Hubris. The game will have you playing as a new recruit trying to get into one of the most feared agencies in the galaxy, and on your first mission, you'll be paired up with an experienced agent in the search for someone on a twin planet. You'll need to use all your skills, some help from others, and a little luck to pull off the job. The announcement came with a brand new trailer you can enjoy down at the bottom, as the team are aiming to have the game released for desktop VR platforms by the end of the year.

Playing the role of a recruit of the Triple-O (or OOO for short) sent to the Twin planet system to search for agent Cyanha, survival is a case of shooting, swimming, climbing, and jumping your way through the harsh environment of a planet being terraformed. Together with pilot Lucia, you have to fight the wicked enemies of the OOO. It's an engaging adventure specifically designed from the ground up for VR platforms, allowing players to move around its environment in an all-encompassing, immersive manner. Enjoy a full VR experience in which you are able to move, climb, swim and jump freely.

Become part of the unique and intriguing Sci-Fi world of Hubris, the start of a new full-blown space saga.

Savour some of the best and most immersive graphics in VR available.

Fight alongside epic and colourful characters against a mix of alien wildlife, humanoids and mechanised enemies, each of them requiring unique tactics to defeat.

Gather and salvage resources, craft weapons and tools, control vehicles and mechanical devices.

Unravel the OOO's long-forgotten secrets.

Earn your place as an agent of the Order of Objectivity.