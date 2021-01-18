Scopely Hires Former Facebook Gaming Executive Ben Webley

Scopley revealed this past week that they have hired former Facebook Gaming executive Ben Webley to be their Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to joining the company, Webley had overseen the global marketing for the games division at Facebook, as well as been in senior leadership roles at Zynga and Electronic Arts, According to the company, Webley will "lead and further build on the work of Scopely's advertising, growth, marketing, customer service, creative and user acquisition departments. He will focus on ensuring a strong relationship with every player who enjoys a Scopely game." No finer details were released about the deal, so we have no idea how long he's been signed to work for under a contract. But it does add a little more experience and muscle to their brand on the operations side of things. Here's a couple of quotes from the announcement.

"We felt it was important to have a leader with a holistic view and hyper-focus on connecting players with our games as we embark on our next phase as an organization," said Tim O'Brien, Chief Revenue Officer, Scopely. "Ben brings deep experience in gaming and mobile advertising as well as shares the same entrepreneurial mindset and orientation toward excellence that Scopely is built upon. He is a seasoned leader whose experience has provided him a unique perspective on the global games marketing ecosystem, and we are extremely excited to have him join our executive team." "Scopely is a fantastic company with strong values, tremendous talent and a commitment to breaking barriers across the mobile games industry," said Webley. "I am extremely enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring my perspective to the team to help further propel Scopely's vision, and thrilled to work with the best in the business."