Scorchlands Receives February Early Access Release Date Scorchlands will be coming to Steam's Early Access on February 7th, giving you a city builder title with a touch of magic.

Developer studio Ringlab and publisher Star Drifters announced they will be releasing Scorchlands into Early Access in February. The game mixes a bit of tech and magic together as you will lead a city of birdfolk into a new era by building up their civilization. Make the hard choices and plan out how things will run in order to survive. The game will drop on February 7th in a limited fashion s the devs continue to work on it. You can read up more about the game below and check out the latest trailer.

Who says magic and science don't go along? The birdfolk of Giwi are curious explorers and inventors – what better way to satisfy scientific curiosity than an expedition to the moon? The volcanic satellite, Helia, is filled with resources, so the daring explorers will not only discover new magical technologies but also harvest riches and establish colonies. Great discoveries aren't easy to come by – the moon's surface is full of dangerous creatures waiting to fight for their habitat. The Giwi will have to use magic not only to fend off any predators, but also to sustain their economy with arcane lasers allowing them to handle resource logistics by connecting all colonies into an industrial web. To fully discover the mysteries of Helia players will have to establish multiple colonies on the moon's surface, discover new tech and magic, terraform the hostile environment and fight against local creatures. Scorchalnds is a game in which you manage production of fantastic resources on a foreign, volcanic moon.

Hex grid-based city-building:– construct various buildings in your colonies. Each structure's productivity depends on neighboring resources and other constructions.

Complex resource management: it's not only about extracting materials. Scorchlands takes account of logistics – the movement of resources between colonies and combining them in robust processing chains. And yes, we move resources using LASERS!

Terraforming for the greater good: use magic and technology to change the biomes on procedurally generated maps and exploit the new environment to gain its unique resources

Technology designed to give fun: there's no fun in a sandbox if you don't have the toys to play with. The technology system in Scorchlands is key for player progression and new discoveries open up new ways to play with the game world

Minimalistic combat system: when you get into a fight, positioning will be the key. Destroy your enemies by surrounding them and placing your forces in optimal locations.