ScourgeBringer Is Coming To Mobile Devices In September

Flying Oak Games and PID Games have announced that the mobile version of ScourgeBringer will finally be happening in September. The fast-paced platformer has been doing well on PC, challenging the reflexes and fortitude of everyone who dares try their hand at it. Now you'll be able to play the game on the go with the same difficulty and expertise as you would at home. There's no clear indication about the version f the game, but we're guessing mobile players will be getting the full version with all the updates so far. However, beyond the month in question, we didn't get a proper release date. You can read more about the game below as we patiently wait for it to come out on both iOS and Android.

In ScourgeBringer, play as Kyhra and explore the unknown, fighting your way through ancient machines and ever-changing dungeons in an attempt to uncover the secrets of an eldritch monolith that's threatening to destroy the world. Armed with a trusty combat drone, slash and shoot your way through encounters and explore the infinite depths of a morphing dungeon to discover secrets from previous explorers' travels. ScourgeBringer combines the rawness of early metroidvanias with fluid shooting and melee combat, vibrant pixel graphics and a punchy soundtrack to create an innovative roguelike platformer. Dive into fast-paced rogue-platforming gameplay described by Eurogamer as "Dead Cells meets Celeste"

Slash and shoot your way smoothly with super fluid platforming controls

Sharpen your skills with a frantic combat system focused on attacks only

Dash forward to the otherworldly adaptive sounds of Joonas Turner (Nuclear Throne, Downwell, Broforce…)

Defy hordes of unspeakable enemies and giant bosses holding the secrets of the Scourge

Explore the infinite depths of an ever-changing dungeon

Uncover mysteries and find mementos of previous explorers to unlock reality defining secrets