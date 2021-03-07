ScourgeBringer Is Headed To PlayStation Consoles On April 22nd

Dear Villagers revealed this week that they will be bringing their awesome game ScourgeBringer over to PlayStation consoles on April 22nd. Specifically, they're going to be bringing the game over to the PS4, as well as, for some unknown reason, the PS Vita. What's more, the development team at Flying Oak Games will be making a physical copy of the game for both systems through Pix N' Love, which will be limited to 500 copies each and will come with items like the soundtrack, art book, and more. No word on whether or not they'll be upgrading the game in any way for the PS5, or if a next-gen version is on the way for that and the Xbox Series X, but at least it will be backward compatible.

ScourgeBringer aims to channel the mystery and rawness of an early rogue-platformer, with fluid control, aerial combat, pixel graphics and a punchy soundtrack. The story follows hero Kyhra, who is sent away to uncover the secrets of an Eldritch monolith which is threatening to destroy her world. Armed with her trusty combat drone, she must shoot and slash her way through the infinite depths of an ever-changing dungeon, wherein gigantic bosses, ancient machines, strange ghosts and untold secrets from previous explorers await. There is no backtracking, as the game's structure follows a procedural combination of pre-built challenge rooms, not unlike The Binding Of Isaac. Dive into fast-paced rogue-platforming gameplay, slash and shoot your way smoothly with superfluid platforming controls.

Sharpen your skills with a frantic combat system focused on attacks only.

Dash forward to the otherworldly adaptive sounds of Joonas Turner (Nuclear Throne, Downwell, Broforce).

Defy hordes of unspeakable enemies and giant bosses holding the secrets of the Scourge.

Explore the infinite depths of an ever-changing dungeon.

Uncover mysteries and find mementoes of previous explorers to unlock reality defining secrets.