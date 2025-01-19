Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: HST Studios, indie.io, SCP: Fragmented Minds

SCP: Fragmented Minds Arrives In Early Access Next Week

SCP: Fragmented Minds has an official release date of sorts, as the game will drop into Early Access on Steam near the end of January

Article Summary SCP: Fragmented Minds enters Early Access on January 27, 2025, with thrilling first-person survival gameplay.

Explore Mars Site-113, uncover dark secrets, and confront escaped SCP anomalies threatening human survival.

Master stealth, combat, and puzzles in dynamic environments where every decision impacts your journey.

Experience immersive storytelling and make choices that alter the course of humanity's last line of defense.

Indie game developer HST Studios and publisher indie.io have confirmed the Early Access release date for SCP: Fragmented Minds. The game has you exploring a location known as Mars Site-113, a decaying outpost filled with a ton of experiments and failed plans for the SCP Foundation. Now, it's up to you to find out what's there and face off against the darkest horrors that place has to offer. Enjoy the trailer and info here as it launched into Early Access on January 27, 2025.

SCP: Fragmented Minds

If you're reading this, it means the automated systems have finally brought you out of cryostasis. I don't know how much time you have, so I'll get straight to the point. You're at Mars Site-113, one of our largest anomalous research and containment facilities. Or at least, it used to be. We lost contact with Earth after the Near-Extinction Event (NEE). Whatever happened, it wasn't good. The SCPs we transferred here for safekeeping have broken containment, and the situation is… dire.

We estimate there are only a few hundred personnel left, down from the tens of thousands who were stationed here. Communications are barely holding up, and you're the only one we've been able to reach. This isn't a rescue mission. This is the last line of defense. You are humanity's last hope. Secure. Contain. Protect. This message will not repeat.

Players will master stealth, combat, and puzzle-solving while exploring Site-113's dynamic environments, where every interaction counts. This unique adventure is experienced from the first-person perspective, bringing the horrors of the SCP Foundation's actions to protect humanity. Each anomaly you face in SCP: Fragmented Minds will test your skills in new and unique ways, pushing players to think beyond brute force to survive. Every encounter demands careful exploration, cunning stealth, and calculated interactions with survivors, each harboring their own dark secrets and twisted agendas. The story unfolds dynamically, immersing players in a world of environmental storytelling, gripping cinematic moments, and impactful choices that shape their experience. As reality itself bends and fractures, players must ask themselves: If you held the power to change everything, how far would you go – and at what cost?

