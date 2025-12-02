Posted in: Fellow Traveller, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: jakefriend, Scrabdackle

Scrabdackle Launches Into Early Access on Steam Today

Scrabdackle has been launched on Steam into Early Access today, as the developers work to finish the full version for 2026

Article Summary Scrabdackle launches into Early Access on Steam, bringing a magical hand-drawn world to explore.

Play as a novice wizard in a sprawling, non-linear adventure filled with secrets and surprises.

Experience tight, challenging combat, customizable difficulty, and creative spell-based gameplay.

Discover charming storybook visuals, quirky characters, hidden content, and a whimsical soundtrack.

Indie game developer Jakefriend and publisher Fellow Traveller have officially launched Scrabdackle on Steam into Early Access this week. The game initially had a free demo a few months ago, but it's been pretty quiet since then as we assumed it would be in development for a while. This version of the game gives you a huge chunk of what they've worked on as they look to finish the game. Enjoy the latest trailer as you can dive into it now.

Scrabdackle

The magical misadventure of a novice wizard thrown (literally) into the unfamiliar world outside. Go on a sprawling hand-drawn adventure with spells to study, bosses to best, and a huge handcrafted world to traverse on the long journey home. Scrabdackle is hand-drawn using traditional animation techniques, with tons of curious creatures to study, characters to squabble with, and tough-but-fair bosses to overcome, made by one developer who was maybe a little over-ambitious about all this.

Expansive, non-linear world allows for high replayability. The map can be navigated in any order on any playthrough. Try a different route every time!

Secret characters, areas, storylines, and oddities hidden where you least expect them. The more you explore, the more you'll be rewarded with unexpected and delightful encounters.

Tough-but-fair bosses with tight, challenging combat. With some practice, you can walk away from any fight unscathed. Or, toggle assist settings to define your own challenge.

Unique storybook visual style made with hand-drawn line art and a pixelated brush.

Optional dialogue that doesn't take control away from the player. Just walk away mid-conversation, and characters will wave you off.

Fill out your official wizardly notebook by scrying new creatures and documenting your findings! Review your field logs any time to see the world in closer detail!

Charming original soundtrack with new tracks for every corner of the world.

Tons of spells to master. Swap magic powers on the fly to face any type of challenge any way you want!

