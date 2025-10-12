Posted in: Fellow Traveller, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fellow Traveller, jakefriend, Scrabdackle

Scrabdackle Receives Free Steam Next Fest Demo

You can check out a free demo of the magical misadventure game Scrabdackle right now as the game takes part in Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Play the free Scrabdackle demo on Steam now as part of Steam Next Fest and experience magical adventure.

Embark on a hand-drawn journey as a novice wizard exploring a unique, non-linear world full of secrets.

Face tough-but-fair bosses, collect spells, and enjoy charming dialogue with quirky characters and creatures.

Discover a delightful, replayable indie game packed with creative animation, hidden surprises, and a rich soundtrack.

Indie game developer jakefriend and publisher Fellow Traveller have released a free demo for Scrabdackle as part of Steam Next Fest. The hand-drawn animation game was revealed a few weeks ago during the Six One Indie showcase, as you play a novice wizard who shoved out a wizardy academy and now must fend for himself in a world where everything seems to be under siege. Enjoy the trailer as thge demo is already out on Steam.

Scrabdackle

The magical misadventure of a novice wizard thrown (literally) into the unfamiliar world outside. Go on a sprawling hand-drawn adventure with spells to study, bosses to best, and a huge handcrafted world to traverse on the long journey home. Scrabdackle is hand-drawn using traditional animation techniques, with tons of curious creatures to study, characters to squabble with, and tough-but-fair bosses to overcome, made by one developer who was maybe a little over-ambitious about all this.

Expansive, non-linear world allows for high replayability. The map can be navigated in any order on any playthrough. Try a different route every time!

Secret characters, areas, storylines and oddities hidden where you least expect them. The more you explore, the more you'll be rewarded with unexpected and delightful encounters.

Tough-but-fair bosses with tight, challenging combat. With some practice, you can walk away from any fight unscathed. Or, toggle assist settings to define your own challenge.

Unique storybook visual style made with hand-drawn line art and a pixelated brush.

Optional dialogue that doesn't take control away from the player. Just walk away mid-conversation, and characters will wave you off.

Fill out your official wizardly notebook by scrying new creatures and documenting your findings! Review your field logs any time to see the world in closer detail!

Charming original soundtrack with new tracks for every corner of the world.

Tons of spells to master. Swap magic powers on the fly to face any type of challenge any way you want!

