Scrabdackle Receives Free Steam Next Fest Demo
You can check out a free demo of the magical misadventure game Scrabdackle right now as the game takes part in Steam Next Fest
Indie game developer jakefriend and publisher Fellow Traveller have released a free demo for Scrabdackle as part of Steam Next Fest. The hand-drawn animation game was revealed a few weeks ago during the Six One Indie showcase, as you play a novice wizard who shoved out a wizardy academy and now must fend for himself in a world where everything seems to be under siege. Enjoy the trailer as thge demo is already out on Steam.
Scrabdackle
The magical misadventure of a novice wizard thrown (literally) into the unfamiliar world outside. Go on a sprawling hand-drawn adventure with spells to study, bosses to best, and a huge handcrafted world to traverse on the long journey home. Scrabdackle is hand-drawn using traditional animation techniques, with tons of curious creatures to study, characters to squabble with, and tough-but-fair bosses to overcome, made by one developer who was maybe a little over-ambitious about all this.
- Expansive, non-linear world allows for high replayability. The map can be navigated in any order on any playthrough. Try a different route every time!
- Secret characters, areas, storylines and oddities hidden where you least expect them. The more you explore, the more you'll be rewarded with unexpected and delightful encounters.
- Tough-but-fair bosses with tight, challenging combat. With some practice, you can walk away from any fight unscathed. Or, toggle assist settings to define your own challenge.
- Unique storybook visual style made with hand-drawn line art and a pixelated brush.
- Optional dialogue that doesn't take control away from the player. Just walk away mid-conversation, and characters will wave you off.
- Fill out your official wizardly notebook by scrying new creatures and documenting your findings! Review your field logs any time to see the world in closer detail!
- Charming original soundtrack with new tracks for every corner of the world.
- Tons of spells to master. Swap magic powers on the fly to face any type of challenge any way you want!