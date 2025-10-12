Posted in: Fellow Traveller, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

Scrabdackle Receives Free Steam Next Fest Demo

You can check out a free demo of the magical misadventure game Scrabdackle right now as the game takes part in Steam Next Fest

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Play the free Scrabdackle demo on Steam now as part of Steam Next Fest and experience magical adventure.
  • Embark on a hand-drawn journey as a novice wizard exploring a unique, non-linear world full of secrets.
  • Face tough-but-fair bosses, collect spells, and enjoy charming dialogue with quirky characters and creatures.
  • Discover a delightful, replayable indie game packed with creative animation, hidden surprises, and a rich soundtrack.

Indie game developer jakefriend and publisher Fellow Traveller have released a free demo for Scrabdackle as part of Steam Next Fest. The hand-drawn animation game was revealed a few weeks ago during the Six One Indie showcase, as you play a novice wizard who shoved out a wizardy academy and now must fend for himself in a world where everything seems to be under siege. Enjoy the trailer as thge demo is already out on Steam.

Scrabdackle
Credit: Fellow Traveller

Scrabdackle

The magical misadventure of a novice wizard thrown (literally) into the unfamiliar world outside. Go on a sprawling hand-drawn adventure with spells to study, bosses to best, and a huge handcrafted world to traverse on the long journey home. Scrabdackle is hand-drawn using traditional animation techniques, with tons of curious creatures to study, characters to squabble with, and tough-but-fair bosses to overcome, made by one developer who was maybe a little over-ambitious about all this.

  • Expansive, non-linear world allows for high replayability. The map can be navigated in any order on any playthrough. Try a different route every time!
  • Secret characters, areas, storylines and oddities hidden where you least expect them. The more you explore, the more you'll be rewarded with unexpected and delightful encounters.
  • Tough-but-fair bosses with tight, challenging combat. With some practice, you can walk away from any fight unscathed. Or, toggle assist settings to define your own challenge.
  • Unique storybook visual style made with hand-drawn line art and a pixelated brush.
  • Optional dialogue that doesn't take control away from the player. Just walk away mid-conversation, and characters will wave you off.
  • Fill out your official wizardly notebook by scrying new creatures and documenting your findings! Review your field logs any time to see the world in closer detail!
  • Charming original soundtrack with new tracks for every corner of the world.
  • Tons of spells to master. Swap magic powers on the fly to face any type of challenge any way you want!

