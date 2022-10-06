Magic: The Gathering – Wizards Of The Coast Issues MTG30 Response

When Wizards of the Coast announced Magic: The Gathering's 30th Anniversary Edition, there was quite a bit of buzz surrounding the product's utilization of cards found on the Reserved List, a compendium of cards that the company vows never to reprint. The Reserved List is much maligned by a sea of enfranchised Magic players, but Wizards has undergone great pains to uphold their promise to collectors of those cards. With the worries that these non-tournament legal play pieces could break the Reserved List, we went to Wizards of the Coast themselves for an answer, and, believe it or not, we got one!

When posed with the inquiry, "Does Wizards consider the 30th Anniversary Edition a breach or violation of the Reserved List? Why or why not?", Blake Rasmussen, Wizards of the Coast's Director of Communications for Magic: The Gathering, gave us the following answer:

"30th Anniversary Edition is a commemorative, collectible product celebrating 30 years of Magic. While we understand public conversation about the Reserved List can sometimes be varied, the Official Reprint Policy can be found here. In it, we specifically state: 'All policies described in this document apply only to tournament-legal Magic cards." And "Wizards of the Coast may print special versions of cards not meant for regular game play, such as oversized cards.' 30th Anniversary Edition is not tournament legal and are special, commemorative versions of cards not meant for gameplay."

What this means is that while the 30th Anniversary Edition contains play pieces for Magic that do take the form of cards that are, in fact, on the Reserved List, because they are not made with a standardized Magic: The Gathering back face (and likewise are not double-faced, for that matter), they are not to be considered Magic cards for the purposes of the Reserved List's many ramifications. In turn, this actually opens up a lot of interpretation as to what this means for other sets that were affected by the Reserved List. But what do you think about this product? At the price point of $999 for four packs of 15 cards apiece, it obviously isn't the most consumer-friendly, but this item is very likely to sell. Nevertheless, let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!