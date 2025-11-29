Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Screamer

Screamer Introduces New Ruthless Racing Team Anaconda Corp

Check out the latest racing team to be revealed for Screamer, as we get a better look at the ruthless powerhouse known as Anaconda Corp

Article Summary Anaconda Corp enters Screamer as a ruthless corporate racing team with a penchant for dirty tactics.

Led by Gabriel Mertens, the team is fueled by ambition, personal vendettas, and a lust for dominance.

Screamer features anime-inspired visuals, futuristic tracks, and customizable, aggressive car designs.

The game introduces the Echo system, turning races into chaotic, action-packed battles with boosts and strikes.

Developer and publisher Milestone Games showed off the next racing team being added to Screamer, as we get a little more evil with the ruthless Anaconda Corp. Keeping it a buck-fifty, this is essentially the Team Rocket of the game, as they are clearly three corporate racers who are looking to do more than just win, they're looking to put the competition down for good. Enjoy the team trailer, as well as the video showing off the game's mechanics here, as we're still waiting ot learn when the game will be out in 2026.

Anaconda Corp

The trio entering Mr. A's tournament represents a major holding company with wide-ranging interests and strong political ties, which have earned its founder, Abigail Mertens, a highly influential place in society. Gabriel Mertens, Abigail's son, leads the group, a talented racer obsessed with stepping out of his mother's shadow and proving his worth within the corporation. Racing by his side are Hope Kaminsky, a cold and calculating strategist driven only by personal goals, and Dirk van Wyk, a violent lunatic who delights in cruelty. For Anaconda Corp, every race is a test not only of speed, but of opportunism and cunning. They are here to test limits, assert dominance, and show that when power is on the line, anything is fair game.

Screamer

Longing, ambition, vengeance. Everyone has a reason to enter the Screamer tournament, and no one's backing down. Join the competition and race side by side with fearless drivers, ready to risk everything to chase what they believe in. Follow their intertwining stories as they fight for their lives in a brutal showdown led by a mysterious master. A universe dripping with anime aesthetics and futuristic vibes is ready to host the most lethal races. Step into a neon-lit world and speed across tracks where the adrenaline is always high!

Cars aren't just vehicles; they are personal statements. Each one is crafted to reflect the spirit of its driver: their past, their beliefs and their purpose. So get ready for bold silhouettes, aggressive builds, and the most extreme car designs, all fine-tuned and customized for speed, attitude and pure action! A mysterious tech changed racing forever: the Echo. Thanks to it, cars don't just race— they fight! Push them past the edge again and again. Break speed limits with every burst of Boost and hit your rivals with the Strike to knock them off track at the right time. And once Overdrive kicks in, it's full-throttle chaos: no mercy, no brakes, and no room for anyone in your path. Master the Echo power and you'll become a real Screamer, both offline and online!

